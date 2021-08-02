Left Menu

Tokyo Olympics: Qatar's Barshim, Italy's Tamberi shares high jump gold

Qatar's Mutaz Barshim and Italy's Gianmarco Tamberi on Sunday shared a rare Olympic athletics gold in the high jump here at Olympic Stadium. Barshim became Qatar's first Olympic track and field champion. He alongside Tamberi registered a best clearance of 2.37 metres on Sunday.

ANI | Tokyo | Updated: 02-08-2021 09:29 IST | Created: 02-08-2021 09:29 IST
Tokyo Olympics: Qatar's Barshim, Italy's Tamberi shares high jump gold
Tokyo 2020 logo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

Qatar's Mutaz Barshim and Italy's Gianmarco Tamberi on Sunday shared a rare Olympic athletics gold in the high jump here at Olympic Stadium. Barshim became Qatar's first Olympic track and field champion. He alongside Tamberi registered a best clearance of 2.37 metres on Sunday. Both Barshim, 30, and the 29-year-old Tamberi did not have a failed attempt until they attempted to clear the 2.39-metre mark.

After three failures each at 2.39, both Barshim, 30, and the 29-year-old Tamberi ended up tied and entered a conversation with an Olympic official, about a prospective jump-off, but Mutaz asked immediately: "Can we have two golds?" One look, and with no words exchanged, both athletes knew they were sharing it as they gripped hands and whooped for tremendous joy.

With this moment of absolute history, they became the first joint Olympic podium in athletics since 1912. "It is amazing. This is a dream I don't want to wake up from," BBC Sport quoted Barshim as saying. "I have been through a lot. It's been five years that I have been waiting, with injuries and a lot of setbacks. But we are here today sharing this moment and all the sacrifices. It's really worth it now in this moment."

Tamberi had to take time out to recover from a career-threatening injury that ruled him out of Rio 2016. "After my injuries, I just wanted to come back, but now I have this gold, it's incredible. I dreamed of this so many times," said the Italian. "I was told in 2016 just before Rio there was a risk I wouldn't be able to compete any more. It's been a long journey." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump gold

Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump go...

 Japan
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. watchdog rejects Blue Origin protest over NASA lunar contract; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: U.S. watchdog rejects Blue Origin protest over NASA lu...

 Global
4
Telegram updates its group video call capacity up to 1,000 viewers

Telegram updates its group video call capacity up to 1,000 viewers

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021