Sports News Roundup: Olympics - Organisers report 17 more Games-related COVID-19 cases; Olympics-Athletics-Puerto Rico's Camacho-Quinn wins gold in women's 100m hurdles and more

Olympics - Organisers report 17 more Games-related COVID-19 cases

Tokyo Olympics organizers reported on Monday 17 new Games-related COVID-19 cases including one athlete, bringing the total number since July 1 to 276.

Olympics-Athletics-Puerto Rico's Camacho-Quinn wins gold in women's 100m hurdles

Puerto Rico's Jasmine Camacho-Quinn won the women's 100 meters hurdles gold on Monday, blitzing the field despite hitting one hurdle to finish in 12.37 seconds at Tokyo's spectator-free Olympic Stadium. American world record holder Kendra Harrison won silver in 12.52 and Jamaican Megan Tapper took bronze in 12.55.

Olympics-organizers investigating after athletes drinking violates COVID-19 curbs

Tokyo Games organizers said they are investigating after a group of athletes was found drinking alcohol in the Olympic village this week, violating measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The athletes were caught drinking in a park in the athletes' village on Friday night, Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto told a news conference, adding police were later present at the incident.

Olympics-Athletics-Venezuela's Rojas smashes women's triple jump world record to take gold

Venezuelan triple jumper Yulimar Rojas soared out to 15.67 meters on Sunday to smash the world record with her final attempt, as she became the first woman Olympic champion in her country's history. A charismatic presence throughout, Rojas began with a brilliant jump of 15.41m that took her 2cm beyond the Olympic record set by Cameroon's Francoise Mbango in 2008 in Beijing.

Olympics-IOC says looking into gesture used by U.S. athlete Saunders on the podium

The International Olympic Committee is looking into the gesture U.S. athlete Raven Saunders made after the shot put silver medallist raised her arms in an X above her head, a potential breach of rules banning protests on medal podiums. The IOC is in contact with World Athletics, the international governing body for the sport, and the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee, IOC spokesman Mark Adams told a news conference on Monday.

Olympics-Italy hails new sprint king, as the drama unfolds at airport

Lamont Marcell Jacobs won the most coveted crown in athletics on Sunday, giving Italy its first 100 meters gold on a night of high drama in Tokyo. As Jacobs stormed https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/athletics-italys-jacobs-takes-stunning-100-metres-gold-2021-08-01 to the first Olympic title of the post-Usain Bolt era, the fate of a Belarusian sprinter's Tokyo Games was playing out at a nearby airport.

Antetokounmpo brothers bring NBA trophy home to Greece

Giannis and Thanasis Antetokounmpo, the Greek brothers who helped the Milwaukee Bucks to their first NBA championship in 50 years last month, promised to take their trophy back to Sepolia, the run-down Athens neighborhood where they grew up. Born in Greece to Nigerian immigrant parents, the Antetokounmpo brothers had to sell trinkets on the street to get by. They grew up fearing deportation and did not obtain Greek citizenship until 2013.

Olympics-Belarus athlete 'safe and secure' in Tokyo as Poland, Czech offer visas

A Belarusian athlete who refused to board a flight https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/exclusive-olympics-belarusian-athlete-says-she-was-taken-airport-go-home-after-2021-08-01 after she said she was taken to the airport by her team against her wishes was "safe and secure" in Tokyo, the International Olympic Committee said on Monday. Krystina Tsimanouskaya, 24, spent the night in an airport hotel after she went to Japanese police at Haneda airport seeking protection late on Sunday, IOC spokesperson Mark Adams told a media conference. A number of agencies were in contact with the sprinter, including the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, he added.

Olympics-Athletics-Greece's Tentoglou wins gold with a dramatic final leap

Miltiadis Tentoglou of Greece won the men's long jump in the most dramatic fashion on Monday as he leaped 8.41 meters in his final attempt to snatch the gold medal from Cuba's Juan Miguel Echevarria. Tentoglou was the world leader coming into Tokyo with an 8.60m leap at a domestic competition in May, but struggled to find his form and was outside the medals positions as he hit the runway for the final time.

Japan says Belarus athlete safe, authorities checking her intentions

Japan's top government spokesman said on Monday that the Belarusian athlete who had sought protection from police during the Olympic Games was safe. Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato also told a news conference that authorities, including the International Olympic Committee, we're working to confirm her intentions, and that Japan would take "appropriate steps" in cooperation with other bodies.

