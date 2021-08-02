Indian women's hockey team is scripting history with every move at Tokyo 2020, says Anurag Thakur
Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Monday congratulated the Indian women's hockey team for making history and reaching the semi-finals of the Olympics for the first time. India beat Australia 1-0 as they moved into the semis at the Tokyo Olympics.
- Country:
- India
Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Monday congratulated the Indian women's hockey team for making history and reaching the semi-finals of the Olympics for the first time. India beat Australia 1-0 as they moved into the semis at the Tokyo Olympics. "Splendid performance. Women's hockey team is scripting history with every move at #Tokyo2020. We are into the semifinals of the Olympics for the 1st time beating Australia. 130 crore Indians to the women's hockey team -- we're right behind you," tweeted Thakur.
Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju also congratulated the team for reaching the semi-finals in what was a splendid display from the Women in Blue. "India's dream is coming to reality! Our Women's Hockey Team has defeated Australia! India's Men's and Women's teams have reached semi-finals at #Tokyo2020 Olympics! I have no words to express my excitement and happiness," tweeted Rijiju.
In what comes as a historic day and possibly the greatest moment for women's hockey in India, Gurjit Kaur scored the lone goal in the match during the first half through a penalty corner in a very tightly contested match. On Sunday, the men's hockey team also reached the semi-finals after Manpreet Singh's side defeated Great Britain 3-1. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
EXCLUSIVE-Olympics-Athletics-Bolt backing Fraser-Pryce to win third Olympic 100m crown
Olympics-South Korean IOC member Ryu tests positive for COVID-19
Japanese composer for Tokyo Olympics apologises for abuse
Australia, under lockdown, reports slight dip in COVID-19 cases
Olympics-Athletics-Australia training camp locked down after COVID scare