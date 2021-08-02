Left Menu

Olympics-Badminton-Korea's Kim and Kong win women's doubles bronze

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 02-08-2021 11:02 IST | Created: 02-08-2021 10:50 IST
Olympics-Badminton-Korea's Kim and Kong win women's doubles bronze
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

Two Korean teams faced off on Monday in a battle for the women's doubles bronze in badminton at the Tokyo Olympics, with world number five pair Kim Soyeong and Kong Heeyong prevailing over their compatriots, who are ranked a notch higher.

Lee Sohee and Shin Seungchan were unable to recover from a tough first game despite doing much better in the second and lost 21-10 21-17 to Kim and Kong. "Since we know each other very well, we tried to pretend this was a practice, not the real match so that we didn't feel nervous," Kong said.

Next up is a fight for the women's doubles gold between Greysia Polii and Apriyani Rahayu of Indonesia's and China's Chen Qing Chen and Jia Yi Fan. The men's singles finals will be held later in the day between world number two Viktor Axelsen of Denmark and China's Chen Long, the champion from the 2016 Rio Games.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump gold

Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump go...

 Japan
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. watchdog rejects Blue Origin protest over NASA lunar contract; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: U.S. watchdog rejects Blue Origin protest over NASA lu...

 Global
4
Telegram updates its group video call capacity up to 1,000 viewers

Telegram updates its group video call capacity up to 1,000 viewers

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021