Tokyo Olympics: Both our hockey teams have given splendid performances, says Thakur

Anurag Thakur, the Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, on Monday congratulated the Indian women's and men's hockey teams on reaching the semi-finals of the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-08-2021 11:13 IST | Created: 02-08-2021 11:13 IST
Sports Minister Anurag Thakur . Image Credit: ANI
Anurag Thakur, the Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, on Monday congratulated the Indian women's and men's hockey teams on reaching the semi-finals of the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. India defeated Australia 1-0 on Monday in the quarter-finals and as a result, the women's team reached the semi-finals of the Olympics for the very first time. On Sunday, the men's hockey team defeated Great Britain 3-1 to enter the semis of the Olympics for the first time in 49 years.

"Both our hockey teams gave splendid performances, congratulations and best wishes to them. We also wish them on behalf of 135 crore Indians for forthcoming important games. PV Sindhu won bronze medal yesterday. Mirabai Chanu won silver earlier. Lovlina gave a terrific performance. This has given hope to India. I am happy that India's daughters have won two medals so far. Women's hockey team performed spectacularly well today, the men's hockey team also gave a superb performance," Thakur told reporters. In what comes as a historic day and possibly the greatest moment for women's hockey in India, Gurjit Kaur scored the lone goal in the match during the first half through a penalty corner in a very tightly contested match. On Sunday, the men's hockey team also reached the semi-finals after Manpreet Singh's side defeated Great Britain 3-1.

Shuttler PV Sindhu also scripted history on Sunday as she returned with a bronze in the women's singles event. As a result, she became the first Indian woman to win two Olympic medals. She had earlier won silver at Rio Olympics 2016. (ANI)

