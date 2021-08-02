Left Menu

Australia's swimmers reflect on their golden journey in Tokyo

McKeon leaves Tokyo with four gold medals and became the first woman to earn seven medals in swimming at a single Games. She also tied the record for the most medals won by a woman at a single Games set by Sovient gymnast Maria Gorokhovskaya in 1952 in Helsinki.

Emma McKeon and Ariarne Titmus were the undisputed queens of the pool at the Tokyo Olympics. McKeon leaves Tokyo with four gold medals and became the first woman to earn seven medals in swimming at a single Game. She also tied the record for the most medals won by a woman at a single Game set by Soviet gymnast Maria Gorokhovskaya in 1952 in Helsinki. McKeon also has eleven career medals, eclipsing the record of nine that was set by Ian Thorpe and Leisel Jones. While McKeon said ''It hasn't sunk in yet, but I guess over quarantine probably will'', Titmus was still reflecting on her incredible gold in the 400m freestyle event. Australia won nine golds, three silver, and eight bronze in the swimming pool in Tokyo beating their own mark of eight golfs they won in Melbourne in 1956.

