Great show of resilience: MP CM on Indian women hockey team's maiden entry into Olympic semifinals
A brave and determined Indian womens hockey team etched its name in the history books by entering the Olympic Games semifinals for the first time, stunning three-time champions and world no.2 Australia 1-0 in an intense last-eight tie in Tokyo on Monday.It triggered an outpouring of emotions as people from all walks of life congratulated the team.Great show of tenacity, resilience and confidence
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan congratulated the Indian women's hockey team for advancing to its first-ever semifinal in the Olympic Games on Monday, and described the team's win in the quarter-finals as a "great show of tenacity, resilience, and confidence". A brave and determined Indian women's hockey team etched its name in the history books by entering the Olympic Games semifinals for the first time, stunning three-time champions and world no.2 Australia 1-0 in an intense last-eight tie in Tokyo on Monday.
It triggered an outpouring of emotions as people from all walks of life congratulated the team.
"Great show of tenacity, resilience, and confidence! I congratulate the Indian Women's Hockey team for cruising into the semifinal of #Hockey in #Tokyo2020. I am sure you will succeed in the next game too. My best wishes!" Chouhan tweeted. A day after the Indian men's team entered the Olympic semifinals following a 49-year gap, the world no. 9 women's side also produced a phenomenally gritty performance against the world no. 2 Australia in an intense quarter-final match.
