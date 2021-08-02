Great show of resilience: MP CM on Indian women hockey team's maiden entry into Olympic semifinals

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan congratulated the Indian women's hockey team for advancing to its first-ever semifinal in the Olympic Games on Monday, and described the team's win in the quarter-finals as a "great show of tenacity, resilience, and confidence". A brave and determined Indian women's hockey team etched its name in the history books by entering the Olympic Games semifinals for the first time, stunning three-time champions and world no.2 Australia 1-0 in an intense last-eight tie in Tokyo on Monday.

It triggered an outpouring of emotions as people from all walks of life congratulated the team.

"Great show of tenacity, resilience, and confidence! I congratulate the Indian Women's Hockey team for cruising into the semifinal of #Hockey in #Tokyo2020. I am sure you will succeed in the next game too. My best wishes!" Chouhan tweeted. A day after the Indian men's team entered the Olympic semifinals following a 49-year gap, the world no. 9 women's side also produced a phenomenally gritty performance against the world no. 2 Australia in an intense quarter-final match.

