Olympics-Shooting-Quiquampoix of France wins 25m rapid fire pistol gold

Jean Quiquampoix of France won the gold in the men's 25-metre rapid fire pistol event of the Tokyo Olympics at the Asaka Shooting Range on Monday. Cuba's Leuris Pupo won the silver, while the bronze went to Li Yuehong of China.

Reuters | Updated: 02-08-2021 12:35 IST | Created: 02-08-2021 12:16 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Jean Quiquampoix of France won the gold in the men's 25-meter rapid fire pistol event of the Tokyo Olympics at the Asaka Shooting Range on Monday.

Cuba's Lauris Pupo won the silver, while the bronze went to Li Yuehong of China. Quiquampoix, who had won the silver in the 2016 Rio Games, registered 34 hits out of 40 for a comprehensive victory ahead of 2012 London champion Pupo who managed 29.

Rio Games champion Christian Reitz had topped the two-stage qualifying round before faltering in the final. The German was the fifth to be eliminated following world champion Lin Junmin of China out of medal contention.

Li repeated his Rio performance to claim his second successive Olympic bronze in this event. Russian Sergey Kamensky will hope to emulate Quiquampoix in the men's 50-meter rifle three positions event later on Monday.

The Rio silver medallist aggregated 1183 in qualification to storm into the final leading a group of eight that also included Ukraine's Serhiy Kulish, who won the 10-meter air rifle silver in Rio.

