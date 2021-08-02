Left Menu

Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's team made Australia look helpless, says Ashok Kumar

Former India men's hockey captain Ashok Kumar was all praise for the women's team as they made a strong Australian side helpless in the quarterfinal match in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-08-2021 12:45 IST | Created: 02-08-2021 12:45 IST
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's team made Australia look helpless, says Ashok Kumar
Indian women's hockey team (Photo: Twitter/ Hockey India). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former India men's hockey captain Ashok Kumar was all praise for the women's team as they made a strong Australian side helpless in the quarterfinal match in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. The Indian women's hockey team scripted history on Monday here at Oi Hockey Stadium -- North Pitch -- as they qualified for the semi-finals of the Olympics for the very first time after defeating Australia 1-0.

"Definitely, a proud moment that the Indian women's hockey team has provided us along with the men's team. It was not a win by fluke as the team played as a unit. They played as a spirited team and were strong in all departments," Ashok Kumar told ANI. "We pushed Australia which is a very strong team in looking helpless and credit goes to the Indian team's forward line, defence and goalkeeper Savita. With seven penalty corners to Australia, we didn't concede any goal because of goalkeeper and defence. Indian team showed team spirit and killing instinct."

"With our next opponent Argentina, we are very close to a medal. India wants a yellow medal as this is our heritage. This opportunity comes every 4 years so it's very huge for players," Ashok pointed. In what comes as the greatest moment for women's hockey in India, Gurjit Kaur scored the lone goal in the match during the first half through a penalty corner in a very tightly contested match. On Sunday, the men's hockey team also reached the semi-finals after Manpreet Singh's side defeated Great Britain 3-1. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump gold

Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump go...

 Japan
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. watchdog rejects Blue Origin protest over NASA lunar contract; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: U.S. watchdog rejects Blue Origin protest over NASA lu...

 Global
4
Telegram updates its group video call capacity up to 1,000 viewers

Telegram updates its group video call capacity up to 1,000 viewers

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021