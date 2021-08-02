Left Menu

Tokyo Olympics: Focused on small things, it is all about mindset, says women's hockey coach Marijne

The Indian women's hockey team created history on Monday as they reached the semi-final of the Tokyo Olympics after beating Australia 1-0. While the semi-final clash awaits, coach Sjoerd Marijne wants the players to enjoy what they have achieved. He believes that living the moment is important.

Sjoerd Marijne with the hockey players. (Photo/ Sjoerd Marijne twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

The Indian women's hockey team created history on Monday as they reached the semi-final of the Tokyo Olympics after beating Australia 1-0. While the semi-final clash awaits, coach Sjoerd Marijne wants the players to enjoy what they have achieved. He believes that living the moment is important. Speaking to the media after the thrilling encounter, Marijne said the team will take it one match at a time and not look too far ahead.

"We have to take it match-by-match and look at what we can improve in the next match. We focused on the small things (against Australia), it is all about the mindset. It is like a dream come true," he said. Asked how it was like as the Australians looked to go all out for a goal in the second half, the coach said: "They changed strategy and we had to adjust. The way we defended was like nuts! It was so organised, they were all good, impressive."

The Australian players earned two penalties in the closing stages. Asked how that went as he looked from the sidelines, the coach joked: "It (heart) is still working, I am alive." The coach reiterated that it is not the time to look at the future right now and he wants the girls to enjoy what they achieved against Australia before they start preparing for the next game.

"My message to the girls right now is enjoy the moment and enjoy the journey, that is important. But first realise what they have achieved," he said. (ANI)

