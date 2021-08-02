Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Archery-Success is in a smile for Turkey's golden Gazoz; Olympics-Wrestling-Mensah-Stock stuns defending champ Dosho, marches into semis and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Olympics-Archery-Success is in a smile for Turkey's golden Gazoz

Advertisement

Turkey's newest Olympic gold medallist Mete Gazoz has a weapon even more deadly than his archer's bow - a beaming smile.

The 22-year-old claimed Turkey's first gold at these Tokyo Games last weekend by winning the individual men's title, before revealing his unusual superpower.

Olympics-Wrestling-Mensah-Stock stuns defending champ Dosho, marches into semis

Reigning world champion Tamyra Mensah-Stock stormed into the semi-finals of the women's wrestling competition with consummate ease on Monday, winning both her matches by technical superiority on her Olympic debut without dropping a point. The United States' Mensah-Stock took just over two minutes to overpower 2016 Olympic champion Sara Dosho of Japan in a 10-0 shutout in her first match before turning in an equally dominant performance against China's Feng Zhou in the quarter-final.

Olympics-Athletics-Camacho-Quinn dazzles in 100m hurdles gold, Tentoglou grabs long jump title

Puerto Rico's Jasmine Camacho-Quinn capped a dazzling performance in the 100 meters hurdles in Tokyo with a gold medal while Miltiadis Tentoglou of Greece won the men's long jump title in an action-packed Monday morning at the Olympic Stadium.

A day earlier, Camacho-Quinn shattered the Olympic record in her semi-final, and on Monday she exploded off the blocks and stormed through the finish line, clocking 12.37 seconds to secure her first Olympic gold.

Olympics-Czech embassy says in 'intensive communication' with Japan over Belarus athlete

The Czech Republic embassy in Tokyo said on Monday it was in a process of "intensive communication" with Japanese authorities concerning a Belarusian athlete and was awaiting their response. The embassy made the comment in an email in response to questions from Reuters concerning sprinter Krystina Tsimanouskaya.

Olympics-Athletics-Jackson out of 200m after rookie heats blunder

Jamaica's Shericka Jackson will not be able to add to her bronze from the 100 meters after a terrible error in the heats of the 200 on Monday, where she eased up too much and was overhauled on the line to finish fourth. Jackson, third-fastest in the world over the distance this year, did not bother to glance across and almost came to a stop as Italy's Dalia Kaddari slipped four-thousandths of a second in front of her to snatch the third automatic slot.

MLB roundup: Rays nip Red Sox, claim three-game sweep

Brandon Lowe hit a two-run home run, Shane McClanahan worked six quality innings and the Tampa Bay Rays edged the Boston Red Sox 3-2 Sunday night to complete a key three-game sweep at St. Petersburg, Fla. Manuel Margot added an RBI as the Rays expanded their newfound lead in the American League East to 1 1/2 games over the Red Sox.

Olympics-IOC says looking into gesture used by U.S. athlete Saunders on podium

The International Olympic Committee is looking into the gesture U.S. athlete Raven Saunders made after the shot put silver medallist raised her arms in an X above her head, a potential breach of rules banning protests on medal podiums. The IOC is in contact with World Athletics, the international governing body for the sport, and the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee, IOC spokesman Mark Adams told a news conference on Monday.

Olympics-Italy hails new sprint king, as drama unfolds at airport

Lamont Marcell Jacobs won the most coveted crown in athletics on Sunday, giving Italy its first 100 meters gold on a night of high drama in Tokyo. As Jacobs stormed https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/athletics-italys-jacobs-takes-stunning-100-metres-gold-2021-08-01 to the first Olympic title of the post-Usain Bolt era, the fate of a Belarusian sprinter's Tokyo Games was playing out at a nearby airport.

Olympics-Belarus athlete 'safe and secure' in Tokyo as Poland, Czech offer visas

A Belarusian athlete who refused to board a flight https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/exclusive-olympics-belarusian-athlete-says-she-was-taken-airport-go-home-after-2021-08-01 after she said she was taken to the airport by her team against her wishes was "safe and secure" in Tokyo, the International Olympic Committee said on Monday. Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, 24, spent the night in an airport hotel after she went to Japanese police at Haneda airport seeking protection late on Sunday, IOC spokesperson Mark Adams told a media conference. A number of agencies were in contact with the sprinter, including the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, he added.

Olympics-Basketball-U.S. women sweep, France and Japan advance to quarter-finals

The United States on Monday clinched top seed in the quarter-finals of Olympic women's basketball, beating a game French team who squeaked through to the next round. Packed with WNBA talent, Team USA completed a sweep of Group B in the preliminary stage 3-0 with the 93-82 victory at the Saitama Super Arena, north of Tokyo. France, now 1-2, will still move on to the knockout stage on Wednesday based on points differences with other third-place teams.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)