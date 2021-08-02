Left Menu

TN CM congratulates Indian women's hockey team

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 02-08-2021 14:20 IST | Created: 02-08-2021 13:58 IST
TN CM congratulates Indian women's hockey team
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin. (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday congratulated the Indian women's hockey team which upset world No.2 Australia in the Tokyo Olympics to storm into the semi-finals.

The ecstatic Chief Minister also wished the team ''all the best'' to enter the finals and clinch the gold medal.

''I am absolutely delighted at the victory of Indian women's #Hockey team against Australia to storm into the semi-finals. You're scripting history.'' ''I wish you all the best to enter the finals and clinch the #Olympics #Gold,'' Stalin said in a tweet.

Scripting history, the Rani Rampal-led women's team defeated three-time champions Australia 1-0 to enter the semi-finals to set up a clash with Argentina.

This was the first time the Indian women's team has made it to the semis of the Olympics, with their feat coming in for all-around praise.

