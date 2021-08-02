Unseeded Indonesian pair upset favored Chinese duo, winning gold in women's doubles badminton

Left Menu

Greysia Polii and Apriyani Rahayu of Indonesia have upset China's Chen Qing Chen and Jia Yi Fan, 2-0, for gold in women's doubles badminton.

The unseeded Indonesians won the first game 21-19 and the second 21-15 against an overwhelmingly favored Chinese team.

Emotions ran high in the match, with both teams screaming after won points and several times disputing their opponent's requests to change shuttles. At one point, Polii ran off the court after breaking her racket, got a new one, and joined the point in progress. Indonesia won the point.

The match extends Chinese struggles in women's doubles, after years of domination. The Chinese team lost at the 2016 Rio Games to a Japanese pair. Before that, China had won a remarkable five straight golds.

Earlier Monday, Kim So-Yeong and Kong Hee-Yong won the bronze medal in women's doubles, beating countrywomen Lee So-hee and Shin Seung-chan, 2-0.

