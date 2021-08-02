Kerala Assembly congratulates P V Sindhu for winning bronze in Tokyo Olympics

The Kerala Assembly on Mondaycongratulated badminton star P V Sindhu for winning a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

Listing out the various titles won by the ace shuttler in her career, Assembly Speaker M B Rajesh said Sindhu has recorded glorious achievements at the age of 26.

He also noted that both the Olympic medals, won so far by the country this time, were through women stars.

The Speaker said the state Assembly wished her to achieve more success and medals in the future.

Reigning world champion Sindhu on Sunday became only the second Indian and the country's first woman to win two Olympic medals, securing a bronze after a straight-game win over world no.9He Bing Jiao of China in the badminton women's singles third-place play-off in Tokyo.

