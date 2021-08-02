Olympics-Shooting-Frenchman Quiquampoix and China's Zhang win golds

Jean Quiquampoix of France won the gold in the men's 25-metre rapid-fire pistol event in the Tokyo Olympics at the Asaka Shooting Range on Monday.

Cuba's Lauris Pupo won silver, while the bronze went to Li Yuehong of China. Quiquampoix, who had claimed the silver in the 2016 Rio Games, registered 34 hits out of 40 for a comprehensive victory ahead of 2012 London champion Pupo who managed 29.

Defending champion Christian Reitz had topped the two-stage qualifying round before faltering in the final. The German was the fifth to be eliminated from medal contention following world champion Lin Junmin of China.

Li repeated his Rio performance to claim his second consecutive Olympic bronze in the event. Zhang Changhong of China won the men's 50-meter rifle three positions gold with a world record score of 466.

Russian Sergey Kamensky took the silver while Serbian Milenko Sebic claimed the bronze.

