Olympics-Cycling-No surprise as Denmark set pace in men's team pursuit

World champions Denmark set the pace in the men's team pursuit with a new Olympic record on Monday as Britain, winners of gold in the last three Games, crept into the medal rounds.

The Danes, who took the discipline into new territory at the 2020 world championships when they lowered the world record three times, completed 16 laps in 3:45.014. It was massively quicker than the 3:50.265 Britain clocked to win the gold in Rio, a then world record, but just outside their own world best of 3:44.672 set in Berlin last year.

Italy were the first to break the Olympic record in the qualifying round, with 3:45.895. Britain, with Ed Clancy going for a fourth team pursuit gold medal, also went far lower than their Rio time with 3:47.507 to sit in fourth place. But they still had to wait until Australia's re-run after their rider Alex Porter suffered a big crash when his handlebars appeared to break off.

Australia were granted a second run but they could not better Britain's time and finished fifth quickest. Denmark will now face Britain on Tuesday with Italy meeting New Zealand who also impressed with 3:46.079.

