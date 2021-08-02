Husband of Belarusian athlete at heart of Olympic standoff has entered Ukraine: source
- Country:
- Japan
The husband of Belarusian sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, who is at the heart of an Olympic standoff with her own country, has entered Ukraine, a Ukrainian interior ministry source said on Monday.
Tsimanouskaya walked into the Polish embassy in Tokyo on Monday, a day after refusing to board a flight home she said she was being made to take against her wishes by her team.
"Indeed, this man entered Ukraine," a source in the interior ministry said when asked about Tsimanouskaya's husband, Arseni Zhdanevich. Zhdanevich could not immediately be reached for comment.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Olympics-Tennis-Ukraine's Svitolina sets sight on Tokyo podium
Tokyo Olympics: Sania, Ankita to clash with Ukrainian duo in first round, Nagal to face tricky draw
Ukraine's Zelenskiy looks forward to 'frank and vibrant' discussion with Biden
Ukraine fights rearguard action against Nord Stream 2 after U.S. and Germany unveil deal
Ukraine calls consultations with EU, Germany on Nord Stream 2