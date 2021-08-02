Left Menu

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 02-08-2021 15:36 IST | Created: 02-08-2021 15:19 IST
Husband of Belarusian athlete at heart of Olympic standoff has entered Ukraine: source
Tokyo 2020 logo Image Credit: ANI
The husband of Belarusian sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, who is at the heart of an Olympic standoff with her own country, has entered Ukraine, a Ukrainian interior ministry source said on Monday.

Tsimanouskaya walked into the Polish embassy in Tokyo on Monday, a day after refusing to board a flight home she said she was being made to take against her wishes by her team.

"Indeed, this man entered Ukraine," a source in the interior ministry said when asked about Tsimanouskaya's husband, Arseni Zhdanevich. Zhdanevich could not immediately be reached for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

