Olympics-Soccer-U.S women stunned by semi-final loss to Canada
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 02-08-2021 15:29 IST | Created: 02-08-2021 15:29 IST
- Country:
- Japan
The United States fell to a surprise 1-0 defeat to Canada in the semi-finals of the women's Olympic football tournament on Monday with Jessie Fleming grabbing the winner with a 75th minute penalty.
In the gold medal match, Canada will play the winner of the other semi-final between Australia and Sweden which is being played later on Monday.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- The United States
- Canada
- Sweden
- Australia
- Olympic
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Olympics-Tennis-It's dream come true for Canada's Auger-Aliassime
Olympics-Ayim and Hirayama named Canada's flag bearers for Tokyo Games
Air Canada has enough pilots to meet demand as U.S. tourists return
Canada to admit vaccinated U.S. tourists after 16-month ban
BRIEF-Sanofi: rolling reviews of COVID-19 recombinant vaccine to start soon in UK, Canada and Singapore