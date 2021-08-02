Olympics-Soccer-U.S women stunned by semi-final loss to Canada

The United States fell to a surprise 1-0 defeat to Canada in the semi-finals of the women's Olympic football tournament on Monday with Jessie Fleming grabbing the winner with a 75th minute penalty.

In the gold medal match, Canada will play the winner of the other semi-final between Australia and Sweden which is being played later on Monday.

