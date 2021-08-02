Left Menu

Saint Lucia franchise in CPL re-branded as Saint Lucia Kings

The Saint Lucia franchise in the Caribbean Premier League was on Monday rebranded as Saint Lucia Kings.Called the Saint Lucia Zouks earlier, the franchise is owned by the consortium that runs IPL franchise Punjab Kings.

PTI | Saintlucia | Updated: 02-08-2021 16:31 IST | Created: 02-08-2021 16:31 IST
Saint Lucia franchise in CPL re-branded as Saint Lucia Kings

The Saint Lucia franchise in the Caribbean Premier League was on Monday rebranded as Saint Lucia Kings.

Called the Saint Lucia Zouks earlier, the franchise is owned by the consortium that runs IPL franchise Punjab Kings. Speaking on the occasion, Saint Lucia Kings and Punjab Kings CEO, Satish Menon, said: ''Saint Lucia Kings is more in line with the positioning that the KPH Dream Cricket brand has, and we believe that the time was right for us to merge the sister brand and its inherent values with the mother brand.'' The Kings will play their first match of the season against the Jamaica Tallawahs on August 27. The side will be coached by Andy Flower and will have the likes of Faf du Plessis, Andre Fletcher, Rakheem Cornwall and Wahab Riaz in their ranks.

Owners of IPL franchises Kolkata Knight Riders and more recently Rajasthan Royals, also run teams in the CPL.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump gold

Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump go...

 Japan
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. watchdog rejects Blue Origin protest over NASA lunar contract; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: U.S. watchdog rejects Blue Origin protest over NASA lu...

 Global
4
Telegram updates its group video call capacity up to 1,000 viewers

Telegram updates its group video call capacity up to 1,000 viewers

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021