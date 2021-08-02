Saint Lucia franchise in CPL re-branded as Saint Lucia Kings

The Saint Lucia franchise in the Caribbean Premier League was on Monday rebranded as Saint Lucia Kings.

Called the Saint Lucia Zouks earlier, the franchise is owned by the consortium that runs IPL franchise Punjab Kings. Speaking on the occasion, Saint Lucia Kings and Punjab Kings CEO, Satish Menon, said: ''Saint Lucia Kings is more in line with the positioning that the KPH Dream Cricket brand has, and we believe that the time was right for us to merge the sister brand and its inherent values with the mother brand.'' The Kings will play their first match of the season against the Jamaica Tallawahs on August 27. The side will be coached by Andy Flower and will have the likes of Faf du Plessis, Andre Fletcher, Rakheem Cornwall and Wahab Riaz in their ranks.

Advertisement

Owners of IPL franchises Kolkata Knight Riders and more recently Rajasthan Royals, also run teams in the CPL.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)