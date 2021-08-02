Left Menu

Institutional quarantine must for those from other States

Bengaluru, Aug 2 PTI The civic agency of Bengaluru has made institutional quarantine mandatory for those coming here from outside Karnataka to contain the spread of COVID- 19.Those entering the city will have to bring a negative RT-PCR test report with them.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 02-08-2021 16:33 IST
Institutional quarantine must for those from other States
Bengaluru, Aug 2 (PTI): The civic agency of Bengaluru has made institutional quarantine mandatory for those coming here from outside Karnataka to contain the spread of COVID- 19.

''Those entering the city will have to bring a negative RT-PCR test report with them. If they don't, we will conduct the test. Till the time their test report arrives, they will be under institutional quarantine,'' the Chief Commissioner of the agency Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Gaurav Gupta told reporters here.

This measure came into effect from today, he said after a meeting with the senior police officials and others.

Gupta said the zonal-level BBMP officals were coordinating with the jurisdictional police.

To a query, the Chief Commissioner said the institutional quarantine has been made a must at a place designated by the BBMP.

The State has been seeing a rise in the COVID-19 cases after a decline from about 1,386 cases a day on July 12 to 1,875 as on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

