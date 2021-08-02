Olympics-Diving-China's Wang top in men's 3m springboard qualifier, German Hausding exits

Chinese teenager Wang Zongyuan finished first in the preliminary competition for the men's 3-meter springboard diving on Monday, but three-time Olympic medallist Patrick Hausding of Germany was unexpectedly eliminated after a series of fluffed dives. The 19-year-old Wang ended the first round in third, but a near-perfect second dive saw him surge past his rivals and he never gave up his position atop the leaderboard, finishing with 531.30 points.

Wang's compatriot, world champion Xie Siyi, came in second with 520.90, while Rommel Pacheco Marrufo of Mexico rounded off the top three contenders going into the semi-final round. Wang and Xie won the gold medal in the synchronized event last week, with the teenager aiming to become the first male diver since 2000 to win both disciplines.

Hausding, a bronze medallist at Rio 2016 in the 3m individual springboard and the 3m synchronized event in Tokyo, with Lars Ruediger, was penalized for a false start on his third dive and failed to recover despite a stunning fifth attempt netting him a 91.20 on the scoreboard. A mediocre sixth dive landed 32-year-old Hausding, who carried the German flag at the Games' opening ceremony, at 21st in the rankings, putting an end to his Olympic campaign.

Harding's compatriot Martin Wolfram, however, qualified by taking the eighth spot in the rankings. Britain's James Heatly and Jack Laugher, finished fourth and sixth respectively, while 40-year-old Japanese diver Ken Terauchi, the event's oldest contender, also qualified in the top 18, finishing 10th.

Twenty-nine divers from 20 countries including the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) took part in the preliminary competition. The event will resume with the men's semi-finals on Tuesday when the top 12 divers will advance to the finals.

