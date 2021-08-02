WRAPUP 1-Olympics-Gymnastics-Biles back in spotlight as gymnastics action carries on

China's Liu Yang, South Korea's Shin Jea-hwan, and American Jade Carey all claimed gold in gymnastics at the Olympics on Monday but once again it was Simone Biles stealing the spotlight by confirming she will return to compete in the balance beam final.

Not seen in competition since last Tuesday when she abruptly dropped out of the team event after one vault, citing mental health issues, Biles will return on Tuesday for the beam final to ensure a blockbuster finish to the gymnastics schedule. Having spent the past week sitting in the stands as a cheerleader rather than setting the arena alight with her jaw-dropping acrobatic skills, Biles will look to end a tumultuous Olympics on a golden high.

But before Biles gets her opportunity, Carey capitalized on her shot at redemption after blowing her chance for a medal in Sunday's women's vault final - where she finished last. The only member of the U.S. women's team without a medal and down to her last chance, Carey responded with a power-packed effort on the floor exercise to succeed Biles as Olympic champion on the apparatus with a score of 14.366.

"That means everything to me to have them here supporting me," said Carey, who made a heart shape with her hands as she acknowledged her teammates' roaring ovation. "Simone especially was just like helping me let it go (vault) and move on. She was just like, 'Let's go out and kill floor.' So that's what I did.

"I'm really proud of her for coming back. She's been through a lot this Olympics so I'm really proud and happy to see her going after beam tomorrow." Evergreen Italian Vanessa Ferrari, the all-around world champion in 2006 competing in her fourth Games, finally landed on the Olympic podium taking silver as she performed her routine to "Time to Say Goodbye". The 30-year-old had agonizingly missed out on a bronze at the 2012 Games on the tiebreak rule and again placed fourth in Rio.

Angelina Melnikova, of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) and Japan's Mai Murakami shared the bronze after posting identical marks of 14.166 that could not be separated by degree of difficulty or execution. Murakami became the first Japanese woman to win an individual Olympic gymnastics medal. It was the first time the host nation picked up an Olympic medal in women's gymnastics since they claimed a team bronze in 1964, the last time Tokyo hosted the Summer Games.

Liu's gold was the first for the mighty Chinese in the Tokyo gymnastics competition and first on the apparatus since the 2008 Beijing Games as he edged compatriot You Hao with a score of 15.500 for a China one-two. Greece's Eleftherios Petrounias, winner of the rings gold at the 2016 Rio Games, took the bronze.

There was another photo finish in the men's vault where South Korea's Shin Jea-hwan and the ROC's Denis Abliazin finished with identical average scores of 14.783 from their two vaults. But Shin claimed the top prize after drawing the higher individual vault score -- 14.833 -- compared with Abliazin's top mark of 14.800.

Artur Davtyan of Armenia took bronze.

