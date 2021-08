Olympics-Water polo-Defending champions Serbia to face Italy in quarter-finals

Reigning Olympic champions Serbia will take on World Champions Italy in the pick of the quarter-final matches in the men's Olympic water polo competition, after the final round of group games at Tatsumi Water Polo Centre on Monday. Serbia beat neighbours Montenegro 13-6 to finish third in Group B with three wins and two defeats in the preliminary rounds, while Italy finished second in Group A, a point behind Greece, after being held to a 5-5 draw with Hungary.

Serbia captain Filip Filipovic led his team from the front with three goals from five attempts, including his 50th strike at the Games. "We've trained the whole summer for this quarter-final," Filipovic told reporters. "It doesn't matter who we're going to play.

"The quarter-final always comes with a certain pressure and if you're not fully prepared you can lose everything, even if you played well in the group. It doesn't matter what happened before, it's now all or nothing." Rio bronze medallists Italy left it late against traditional powerhouse Hungary, who are chasing a record-extending 10th gold medal at the Olympics.

Italy centre back Francesco Di Fulvio scored with one minute, 13 seconds left in the fourth quarter to level the match and claim a valuable point. "It's positive, because we never die," said Italy coach Alessandro Campagna, whose team had also battled back to draw with Greece and came from behind in their win over the United States earlier in the group phase.

"It's good training for the knockout matches. You can be down in those and you just cannot give up. You have to focus all the time on your game and play strong until the very end. The quarter-final is a match of psychology." Greece beat the U.S. 14-5 to top Group A and will play Montenegro in their first knockout match, while Spain maintained their perfect record by sealing their fifth win in a row in an 8-4 victory over Rio silver medallists Croatia.

Spain will face the U.S. team in the next round, while Croatia meet Hungary. Hosts Japan, who had no hope of advancing from Group A, signed off with a consolation 24-9 victory over South Africa, who are also out of the running after losing all five of their group games. Australia beat Kazakhstan 15-7 in the day's other dead rubber, which both teams went into knowing they had already been eliminated.

The quarter-final matches in the men's competition will be held on Wednesday.

