Left Menu

Olympics-Athletics-McLaughlin, Muhammad set 400m hurdles final showdown

World record holder McLaughlin flattened the field in her race in 53.03 seconds, while world and Olympic champion Muhammad won in 53.30 to comfortably qualify, despite a torrential downpour that descended on the stadium. The Netherlands' Femke Bol, who posted the second-best time of 2021 in July, also advanced after winning her heat in 53.91.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 02-08-2021 17:56 IST | Created: 02-08-2021 17:56 IST
Olympics-Athletics-McLaughlin, Muhammad set 400m hurdles final showdown
  • Country:
  • Japan

An Olympic final showdown between American rivals Sydney McLaughlin and Dalilah Muhammad took shape on Monday, as both rolled through the women's 400 metres hurdles semi-finals. World record holder McLaughlin flattened the field in her race in 53.03 seconds, while world and Olympic champion Muhammad won in 53.30 to comfortably qualify, despite a torrential downpour that descended on the stadium.

The Netherlands' Femke Bol, who posted the second-best time of 2021 in July, also advanced after winning her heat in 53.91. Denmark's Sara Slott Petersen crashed to the track after hitting her eighth barrier, though she will probably appeal after appearing to have been nudged by American Anna Cockrell, who went on to qualify for Wednesday's final.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump gold

Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump go...

 Japan
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. watchdog rejects Blue Origin protest over NASA lunar contract; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: U.S. watchdog rejects Blue Origin protest over NASA lu...

 Global
4
Telegram updates its group video call capacity up to 1,000 viewers

Telegram updates its group video call capacity up to 1,000 viewers

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021