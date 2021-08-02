Left Menu

Olympics-Gymnastics-Murakami hopes historic medal will propel women's game forward

"I think I was able to make a good impression." Murakami, whose past few years have been marred by injuries, said she gave herself a "gold" for what she thought was the best performance of her gymnastics career on Monday.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 02-08-2021 18:36 IST | Created: 02-08-2021 18:18 IST
Olympics-Gymnastics-Murakami hopes historic medal will propel women's game forward
Representative Image Image Credit: pixabay
  • Country:
  • Japan

In an Olympics billed as the most gender-balanced yet, Mai Murakami took Japanese gymnastics in the same direction on Monday, winning a historic medal that she hoped would help propel the country's female gymnasts out of the shadows of their long-successful male peers. Murakami, 24, has been described by some as possibly Japan's best-ever female gymnast. But the superior performances of the men's team over the years - gold or silver in every Olympics since Athens 2004 - has meant a world of difference https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/olympics-gymnastics-japanese-women-still-looking-star-2021-07-25 in public and media interest.

In contrast, Japan's women have won just one other Olympic medal - a bronze in the team's all-round in 1964, when Tokyo last hosted the Summer Games. Murakami's bronze in the floor on Monday was the first for Japan for an individual event for women.

"I'm honored to have become the person to rewrite that history," said Murakami, who tied for third place with Russian Angelina Melnikova. "I think I was able to make a good impression."

Murakami, whose past few years have been marred by injuries, said she gave herself a "gold" for what she thought was the best performance of her gymnastics career on Monday. But for women's gymnastics overall, she said, there was more work to do.

"The next goal is to win a team medal," she said. "Unless we do that, we won't be able to raise our profile as much."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump gold

Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump go...

 Japan
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. watchdog rejects Blue Origin protest over NASA lunar contract; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: U.S. watchdog rejects Blue Origin protest over NASA lu...

 Global
4
Telegram updates its group video call capacity up to 1,000 viewers

Telegram updates its group video call capacity up to 1,000 viewers

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021