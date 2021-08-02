Left Menu

Olympics-Athletics-Hassan begins bid for Tokyo treble with 5,000m gold

Reuters | Updated: 02-08-2021 18:39 IST | Created: 02-08-2021 18:39 IST
Netherlands' Sifan Hassan won the women's 5,000 metres gold on Monday to kick off her bid for an unprecedented Olympic treble at the Tokyo Games.

Hassan, who has also confirmed her participation in the 1,500m and 10,000m races in Tokyo, sped away from the leading pack in the last lap to take victory in 14:36.79. The 28-year-old Hassan also won the 1,500m and 10,000m world championship titles in Doha in 2019.

Kenya's Hellen Obiri, a double world champion and Olympic silver medallist five years ago in Rio, took the silver ahead of Ethiopian Gudaf Tsegay, who clinched bronze.

