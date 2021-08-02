Mayank Agarwal hit on head by Siraj short ball, likely to undergo concussion test

India's opening batsman Mayank Agarwal was on Monday hit on the back of his head by a short ball from teammate Mohammed Siraj during a training session ahead of the first Test against England.

While facing Siraj, possibly the fastest bowler in the current Indian line-up, Agarwal saw the ball thudding into his helmet when he took his eyes off a short ball.

When vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane was asked about fitness of all players, he did say that Agarwal sustained a head injury.

''Mayank Agarwal got hit on the head. The medical team is looking after him. All others are fit,'' Rahane told mediapersons.

Agarwal was seen in some discomfort after removing the helmet as he sat on the ground with physio Nitin Patel attending him.

He was then seen pressing the back of his head while leaving the nets, escorted by Patel.

It is expected that he will have to undergo a mandatory concussion test before being cleared to play the Test match, starting on Wednesday.

In case he is unable to play, KL Rahul, who has mostly opened in Test matches but prefers a middle-order slot these days, could be asked to face the new ball first up. The other option is Bengal opener Abhumanyu Easwaran. A left field selection could be Hanuma Vihari, opening the innings, like he did in Australia.

In case Vihari opens and bowls his off-spin, seamer all-rounder Shardul Thakur could also be considered for selection.

