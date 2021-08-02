Left Menu

Shubhankar tied 30 in Northern Ireland in event featuring men and women

He was tied 58th.Indian women Tvesa Malik and Diksha Dagar also played at ISPS Handa Invitational which had the mens and womens events running at the same time at two courses -- Galgorm and Massareene.Daniel Gavins came from seven shots back to claim a maiden European Tour victory in the most dramatic fashion.

PTI | Ballymena | Updated: 02-08-2021 18:52 IST | Created: 02-08-2021 18:52 IST
Shubhankar tied 30 in Northern Ireland in event featuring men and women
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma had a whirlwind start to the final day of the ISPS HANDA World Invitational here and finished tied 30th.

He had three birdies in a row but that was followed by a double bogey as he finished the final day with even par 70, just as he had started the week. At 4-under 276 he ended tied 30, while his teammate Gaganjeet Bhullar also finished the way he had begun the week, with 2-over 72 and his total of 2-under 278 placed him at tied 38th.

Ajeetesh Sandhu did not finish in the Top-35 and so did not make the fourth and final round. He was tied 58th.

Indian women Tvesa Malik and Diksha Dagar also played at ISPS Handa Invitational which had the men's and women's events running at the same time at two courses -- Galgorm and Massareene.

Daniel Gavins came from seven shots back to claim a maiden European Tour victory in the most dramatic fashion. The Englishman teed off more than an hour before the final group hit their first shots of the final round at Galgorm. He shot 5-under 65 for 13-under 267.

Gavins came into the field on a Challenge Tour category and his win gets him a full card for next two seasons.

David Horsey finished one shot back on 12 under par after a disappointing bogey finish and a two over par 72, while third round leader Jordan Smith was one of four players who shared third place on 11 under.

In the women's event, Pajaree Anannarukarn of Thailand overcame the USA's Emma Talley in a two-hole play-off, claiming her first LPGA Tour title in the process.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump gold

Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump go...

 Japan
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. watchdog rejects Blue Origin protest over NASA lunar contract; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: U.S. watchdog rejects Blue Origin protest over NASA lu...

 Global
4
Telegram updates its group video call capacity up to 1,000 viewers

Telegram updates its group video call capacity up to 1,000 viewers

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021