Left Menu

Olympics: MP CM speaks to Indian hockey team member from state over phone

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday spoke to Vivek Sagar who is a part of the Indian hockey team at the Olympics and hails from Hoshangabad district in the state.Congratulating Sagar for scoring a goal in the match against Argentina that had ensured Indias place in the quarterfinals of the Olympics, Chouhan said, Play and emerge victorious.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 02-08-2021 18:54 IST | Created: 02-08-2021 18:54 IST
Olympics: MP CM speaks to Indian hockey team member from state over phone
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday spoke to Vivek Sagar who is a part of the Indian hockey team at the Olympics and hails from Hoshangabad district in the state.

Congratulating Sagar for scoring a goal in the match against Argentina that had ensured India's place in the quarterfinals of the Olympics, Chouhan said, “Play and emerge victorious. People of Madhya Pradesh are with you.” “I also congratulate you for your performance in the game. I am sure the team will continue to win more successes,” official sources said quoting Chouhan.

Indian men's hockey team had scored a comprehensive 3-1 victory over defending champions Argentina in its penultimate pool match in Tokyo on Thursday.

The Indian men’s hockey team went on to defeat Great Britain 3-1 in a quarterfinal match to qualify for the semifinals of the Olympics Games after 49 years on Sunday.

Midfielder Vivek Sagar is a resident of Shivnagar Chandon village of Itarsi tehsil in Hoshangabad district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump gold

Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump go...

 Japan
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. watchdog rejects Blue Origin protest over NASA lunar contract; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: U.S. watchdog rejects Blue Origin protest over NASA lu...

 Global
4
Telegram updates its group video call capacity up to 1,000 viewers

Telegram updates its group video call capacity up to 1,000 viewers

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021