Olympics-Athletics-Stefanidi, Sidorova qualify for pole vault final
Anzhelika Sidorova of the Russian Olympic Committee team and Katerina Stefanidi of Greece, among the favourites for medals in the Olympic women's pole vault competition, progressed on Monday to the final as rain interrupted the qualifying event. Both women cleared 4.55 metres and will battle it out for gold on Thursday.
ROC's Sidorova, the 2019 world champion, boasts the second highest jump of the year, a 4.91 she cleared in June in Italy. Stefanidi is the defending Olympic champion. American Katie Nageotte, who produced the highest jump of the year at 4.95 she cleared in June in Eugene, Oregon, also progressed.
