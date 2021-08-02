Olympics-Synchronised Swimming-ROC team leads with spider-themed routine

Synchronised swimming kicked off at the Tokyo Olympic Games on Monday, with the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) team leading the duet competition with a spider-themed routine that earned a 97.900 score.

China followed hot on their heels with a snake-themed routine which scored 96.2333. Ukraine placed third on 94.9333. Taking place at the newly built Tokyo Aquatics Centre, the battle for medals is widely expected to play out between the ROC, China, Japan and Ukraine.

Advertisement

The Russians have won every gold medal up for grabs since Sydney 2000. The routine for the ROC team, Svetlana Kolesnichenko and Svetlana Romashina, started with a mishap when the music didn't play as they held a spider-like pose amid an awkward silence.

But they brushed the technical error off, jumping into the pool to complete a series of complex pirouettes that earned them the top position. Romashina has earned five gold medals in her career and hopes to add two more to her tally in the team and duet events.

"I think it's too early to speak about the medals... we just try to do our best," said Romashina. Russian athletes are competing under the ROC flag at the Tokyo Olympics as part of sanctions for several doping scandals.

China's Huang Xuechen and Sun Wenyan wore silver costumes with large green snakes depicted on them, starting their routine with complex choreography, their legs snaking up into the air before slithering back into the water. "We felt good, the venue and atmosphere also felt good," Sun told Reuters, adding that they will be focusing on more technical aspects for subsequent routines.

The preliminary technical routine competition will take place on Tuesday, and the final competition is scheduled for Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)