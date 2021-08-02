Left Menu

TN guv greets PV Sindhu for her Olympics feat

Updated: 02-08-2021 22:02 IST | Created: 02-08-2021 22:02 IST
Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarial Purohit on Monday greeted ace shuttler P V Sindhu for winning the bronze medal in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics and hailed her as an ''extraordinary'' player.

Sindhu has brought pride to the country through her historical achievement, he said in his greetings message, released by the Raj Bhavan here.

Extending his ''heartiest congratulations'' to Sindhu, he said ''she has once again proved her as an extraordinary badminton player and we the whole nation is proud of her.'' ''Sindhu has brought pride to India through her historical achievement. She becomes the first Indian woman to win medals in two Olympic games.

I am sure her achievement will inspire and motivate many sports persons from India to perform their best at Olympics and get many more medals and laurels for our great nation,'' he said.

He also congratulated her parents.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

