PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 02-08-2021 22:05 IST | Created: 02-08-2021 22:05 IST
'Free cement' for Olympic medal winners
The medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics will get ''free cement to build their dream homes'', city-based Shree Cement Limited (SCL), the principal stakeholders in East Bengal football club, announced on Monday.

“India’s athletes are competing at the highest level of sporting prowess and doing us proud. As both an Indian and a sports enthusiast, I feel that it is important to give back a little something for all that they are doing” said SCL managing director H M Bangur.

Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu had opened India's medal count on the first day with a silver, while boxer Lovlina Borgohain has assured a medal for the country by advancing to the semifinals.

Ace shuttler P V Sindhu bagged a bronze on Sunday, becoming the first Indian woman with two individual Olympic medals.

Shree Cement is one of India’s top three cement manufacturers with a production of around 44.4 million metric tons per annum (international and domestic).

