Sports News Roundup: Rays nip Red Sox, claim three-game sweep; Soccer-Canada stun U.S. to set up final with Sweden and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Olympics-Politics and drama as Biles, Belarus and New Zealand's Hubbard in focus

Three women dominated the focus at the Olympics on Monday - U.S. gymnast Simone Biles, Belarus sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/belarus-athlete-in-hands-authorities-ioc-2021-08-02 and New Zealand's Laurel Hubbard https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/weightlifting-nzs-hubbard-becomes-first-transgender-olympian-exits-early-2021-08-02 - as politics and personal issues played out at the Tokyo Games. China's team sprinters took the first gold on offer in the track cycling programme, powering to victory and helping solidify China's leading medal haul. In gymnastics, American Jade Carey won the gold medal in the women's floor event.

Olympics-Gymnastics-Carey wins floor gold to make amends for vault flop

American Jade Carey produced a series of high-flying tumbling combinations to win gold on the floor exercise at the Tokyo Games on Monday, while Mai Murakami became the first Japanese woman to win an individual Olympic gymnastics medal. The absence of 2016 floor champion Simone Biles from the final due to mental health struggles had left the field wide open and Carey made the most of her opportunity to grab gold with a score of 14.366 points.

TOKYO OLYMPICS: What you need to know right now

A Belarusian athlete sought amnesty in the Polish embassy in Tokyo in a diplomatic controversy playing out on the sideline of the Games, as Simone Biles said she would be back to compete in the final gymnastics event. Here's what you need to know about the Tokyo Games:

MLB roundup: Rays nip Red Sox, claim three-game sweep

Brandon Lowe hit a two-run home run, Shane McClanahan worked six quality innings and the Tampa Bay Rays edged the Boston Red Sox 3-2 Sunday night to complete a key three-game sweep at St. Petersburg, Fla. Manuel Margot added an RBI as the Rays expanded their newfound lead in the American League East to 1 1/2 games over the Red Sox.

Olympics-Weightlifting-Hubbard makes history as first transgender Olympian, but exits early

New Zealand's Laurel Hubbard made history on Monday by becoming the first openly transgender athlete to compete at an Olympic Games, but she suffered a disappointing early exit from the women's +87 kg final after three no lifts in the snatch. At 43, Hubbard was the oldest competitor in the weightlifting in Tokyo, in which her inclusion has ignited a fierce debate about fairness for women and about gender identification and inclusivity.

Olympics-Soccer-Canada stun U.S. to set up final with Sweden

Canada stunned world champions the United States on Monday, handing them a shock 1-0 defeat in the semi-finals of the women's Olympic football tournament to set up a clash with Sweden in Friday's showpiece match. The Swedes beat Australia 1-0 thanks to a 46th-minute goal from Fridolina Rolfo to return to the final after their silver medal in Rio five years ago.

Olympics-Athletics-American Allman all smiles after winning discus gold

One throw was all it took for the Valarie Allman of the United States to win Olympic gold in the women's discus on Monday, with an effort of 68.98 metres. Germany's Kristin Pudenz had a personal best 66.86 metres for silver and Cuba's Yaime Perez took bronze with 65.72.

Olympics-Belarus athlete granted Polish visa after refusing to go home

A Belarusian athlete who took refuge in the Polish embassy in Tokyo on Monday, a day after refusing her team's orders to board a flight home from the Olympic Games, has been granted a humanitarian visa by the Warsaw government. Sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya plans to leave for Poland in the coming days, a Polish deputy foreign minister, Marcin Przydacz, told Reuters. She is "safe and in good condition" after walking into the embassy on Monday morning, he said.

Olympics-Basketball-U.S. women complete sweep, France and Japan also reach quarter-finals

The United States on Monday clinched a top seed in the quarter-finals of the Olympic women's basketball competition, beating a game French team that squeaked through to the next round. Packed with WNBA talent, Team USA completed a 3-0 sweep of Group B in the preliminary stage with the 93-82 victory at the Saitama Super Arena, north of Tokyo. France, now 1-2, will still move on to the knockout stage on Wednesday based on point differences with other third-place teams.

Bruce Arians' gift for Tom Brady's birthday: a day off

Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians believes he knows the answer to the age-old question of what to give someone who has everything. Arians offered the following on Monday when asked about Tom Brady's upcoming birthday:

