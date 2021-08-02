Left Menu

Soccer-Henderson out of Man Utd training camp after contracting COVID-19

The 24-year-old is continuing to recover from prolonged fatigue as a result of testing positive for the coronavirus three weeks ago, the club said in a statement, adding that he is expected to return to training soon. Henderson made 26 appearances for United last season and was called up to England's European Championship squad in June, but was forced to withdraw with a hip injury.

Reuters | Updated: 02-08-2021 22:46 IST | Created: 02-08-2021 22:44 IST
