Soccer-Henderson out of Man Utd training camp after contracting COVID-19
The 24-year-old is continuing to recover from prolonged fatigue as a result of testing positive for the coronavirus three weeks ago, the club said in a statement, adding that he is expected to return to training soon. Henderson made 26 appearances for United last season and was called up to England's European Championship squad in June, but was forced to withdraw with a hip injury.
Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson will miss the club's training camp in Scotland due to the after-effects of contracting COVID-19, the Premier League side said on Monday. The 24-year-old is continuing to recover from prolonged fatigue as a result of testing positive for the coronavirus three weeks ago, the club said in a statement, adding that he is expected to return to training soon.
Henderson made 26 appearances for United last season and was called up to England's European Championship squad in June, but was forced to withdraw with a hip injury. United start their 2021-22 season on Aug. 14 against Leeds United at Old Trafford.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Dean Henderson
- Scotland
- England
- United
- Manchester United
- European Championship
ALSO READ
Depth prized asset of cricket squads in COVID times; India, England well placed: Chappell
Extent of India's reserves will be fully tested on England tour: Ian Chappell
Buttler, Mahmood shine as England defeat Pak in second T20I
England's 'freedom day' marred by soaring cases and isolation chaos
India in England: Pant still in isolation as all eyes on "opener" Mayank against County Select XI