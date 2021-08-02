Belarusian athlete to fly to Warsaw from Tokyo on Wednesday
- Country:
- Poland
Belarusian sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, who took refuge in the Polish embassy in Tokyo a day after refusing her team's orders to board a flight home from the Olympic Games, will fly to Warsaw on Wednesday, the chairman of the Belarusian Sports Solidarity Foundation said on Monday.
"She will fly from Tokyo, a direct flight to Warsaw on August 4, in two days' time," Aleksandr Opeykin told Reuters.
"She has accepted the offer issued by the Polish Foreign Ministry to request international help, she has done that and she has received a Polish visa today. We, at the Foundation, helped her to get the ticket to Warsaw," he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Polish
- Foundation
- Belarusian
- Olympic Games
- Warsaw
- Krystsina Tsimanouskaya
- Tokyo
ALSO READ
Recorded Future: Threats to the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games
Novo Nordisk Education Foundation launches chatbot for diabetes information
Merck Foundation Film Awards ‘More Than a Mother’ 2021 announced
Merck Foundation and African First Ladies Announce More Than a Mother Africa Film Awards 2021 to Break Infertility Stigma and Support Girl Education in Africa
TN minister lays foundation for Rs 30.85 cr market complex