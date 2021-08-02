Left Menu

Belarusian athlete to fly to Warsaw from Tokyo on Wednesday

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 02-08-2021 23:28 IST | Created: 02-08-2021 23:28 IST
Belarusian athlete to fly to Warsaw from Tokyo on Wednesday
Belarusian sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, who took refuge in the Polish embassy in Tokyo a day after refusing her team's orders to board a flight home from the Olympic Games, will fly to Warsaw on Wednesday, the chairman of the Belarusian Sports Solidarity Foundation said on Monday.

"She will fly from Tokyo, a direct flight to Warsaw on August 4, in two days' time," Aleksandr Opeykin told Reuters.

"She has accepted the offer issued by the Polish Foreign Ministry to request international help, she has done that and she has received a Polish visa today. We, at the Foundation, helped her to get the ticket to Warsaw," he added.

