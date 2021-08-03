Left Menu

Soccer-Switzerland to move quickly to appoint new coach

Switzerland are moving quickly to appoint a new national coach a week after the departure of Vladimir Petkovic and with World Cup qualifiers only one month away, the country’s football association said on Monday. 1 and then have a World Cup qualifier at home to Italy on Sept.

Reuters | Zurich | Updated: 03-08-2021 02:17 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 02:11 IST
Soccer-Switzerland to move quickly to appoint new coach
  • Country:
  • United States

Switzerland are moving quickly to appoint a new national coach a week after the departure of Vladimir Petkovic and with World Cup qualifiers only one month away, the country's football association said on Monday. It said a commission has been working on the succession plan and established a shortlist of candidates after receiving "numerous interesting applications from home and abroad".

"This week the personal interviews with the candidates will take place," said national team director Pierluigi Tami in a statement. "We are confident that we will be able to present the new national coach to the public as soon as possible," he added.

Switzerland play Greece in a warm-up friendly in Basel on Sept. 1 and then have a World Cup qualifier at home to Italy on Sept. 5, also at St Jakob Park, and away at Northern Ireland on Sept. 8. Last week, Petkovic quit after seven years in charge of the Swiss national team and taking them to the last eight of the European Championship before being beaten by Spain in a penalty shootout.

The 57-year-old Petkovic signed a three-year contract with French club Girondins de Bordeaux, who begin their new Ligue 1 campaign this weekend. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolt...

 Global
2
Open Country and other games coming to Amazon Luna+ in August

Open Country and other games coming to Amazon Luna+ in August

 Global
3
Smart buildings: Cohesion CEO on the office of the future

Smart buildings: Cohesion CEO on the office of the future

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021