Soccer-Juventus sign Santos teenager Kaio Jorge

Italian side Juventus have agreed terms to sign Santos starlet Kaio Jorge for an undisclosed fee, the Brazilian club said on Monday.

The 19-year-old centre forward scored 17 times in 84 games for Santos and becomes the latest in a long string of players from the port city – Robinho, Neymar and Rodrygo the most recent examples – to leave the club and sign for a major European side.

"The Italian club accepted (Santos') terms and the player has been freed to play in Europe," Santos said in a statement.

