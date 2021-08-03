Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Motor racing-Russell to drive for Mercedes in Hungary tyre test

Advertisement

Williams driver George Russell will join Formula One world champions Mercedes for a test of next year's tyres in Hungary on Tuesday, Pirelli said. The Briton has a long-term Mercedes contract and has been tipped to replace Valtteri Bottas as Lewis Hamilton's team mate next year. The team have said a decision will be taken over the August break.

Olympics-Politics and drama as Biles, Belarus and New Zealand's Hubbard in focus

Three women dominated the focus at the Olympics on Monday - U.S. gymnast Simone Biles, Belarus sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/belarus-athlete-in-hands-authorities-ioc-2021-08-02 and New Zealand's Laurel Hubbard https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/weightlifting-nzs-hubbard-becomes-first-transgender-olympian-exits-early-2021-08-02 - as politics and personal issues played out at the Tokyo Games. China's team sprinters took the first gold on offer in the track cycling programme, powering to victory and helping solidify China's leading medal haul. In gymnastics, American Jade Carey won the gold medal in the women's floor event.

Motor racing-Aston Martin will let the data decide Vettel appeal decision

Aston Martin will let the data decide whether they appeal Sebastian Vettel's disqualification from second place at the Hungarian Grand Prix, the Formula One team said on Monday. The decision has a bearing on the title battle between Mercedes' seven-times champion Lewis Hamilton, who stands to inherit second place in the race, and Red Bull's Max Verstappen who would move up to ninth.

Olympics-Gymnastics-Carey wins floor gold to make amends for vault flop

American Jade Carey produced a series of high-flying tumbling combinations to win gold on the floor exercise at the Tokyo Games on Monday, while Mai Murakami became the first Japanese woman to win an individual Olympic gymnastics medal. The absence of 2016 floor champion Simone Biles from the final due to mental health struggles had left the field wide open and Carey made the most of her opportunity to grab gold with a score of 14.366 points.

Olympics-Soccer-Canada stun U.S. to set up final with Sweden

Canada stunned world champions the United States on Monday, handing them a shock 1-0 defeat in the semi-finals of the women's Olympic football tournament to set up a clash with Sweden in Friday's showpiece match. The Swedes beat Australia 1-0 thanks to a 46th-minute goal from Fridolina Rolfo to return to the final after their silver medal in Rio five years ago.

Olympics-Athletics-American Allman all smiles after winning discus gold

One throw was all it took for the Valarie Allman of the United States to win Olympic gold in the women’s discus on Monday, with an effort of 68.98 metres. Germany’s Kristin Pudenz had a personal best 66.86 metres for silver and Cuba’s Yaime Perez took bronze with 65.72.

Soccer-Footballs should be sold with health warning, says dementia expert

The risk of developing neurodegenerative disease in former professional soccer players varies by position and career length but not by playing era, according to a landmark study. Research from Professor Willie Stewart, who leads the FIELD (Football's Influence on Lifelong Health and Dementia Risk) study, previously found that former footballers are 3.5 times more likely to die with dementia than the general public.

Olympics-Baseball-Boston Red Sox minor leaguers making a difference at Games

The Boston Red Sox have more of their minor league players represented at Tokyo 2020 than any other Major League Baseball (MLB) club, and they have been among the big difference makers for their Olympic squads. Boston's six-player contingent, double that of the next closest, is more chance than anything. In all, 21 of the 30 MLB clubs have minor leaguers who have become Olympians for these Games.

Olympics-Gymnasitcs-Biles likely hit 'reset' button - psychologist

Simone Biles likely hit the "reset" button and got back to basics before feeling ready to return to action at the Tokyo Olympics where she took a pause to focus on her mental health, a sports psychologist said on Monday. Biles sent a shock through the Olympics when she withdrew from last week's team competition in Tokyo due to what she described as a case of the "twisties," where gymnasts are disoriented during their gravity-defying sequences.

Olympics-Belarus athlete will fly to Poland after refusing orders to go home

A Belarusian athlete who took refuge in the Polish embassy in Tokyo after refusing her team's orders to fly home from the Olympic Games will travel to Poland on Wednesday, a group of her supporters said. Sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya was granted a humanitarian visa by the Warsaw government. She had earlier refused to get on a flight home, saying she had been taken to the airport against her will by Belarusian officials because she had criticised her team's coaching staff.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)