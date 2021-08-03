Left Menu

Olympics-Athletics-Disastrous end for Kolak as Andrejczyk, Barber advance in women's javelin

Also moving on were 2019 world champion Kelsey-Lee Barber of Australia, who launched the javelin 62.59 metres in her best performance of the season, and China's Liu Shiying and Lyu Huihui, who finished second and third, respectively, at the 2019 world championships in Doha.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 03-08-2021 08:31 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 08:31 IST
Olympics-Athletics-Disastrous end for Kolak as Andrejczyk, Barber advance in women's javelin
  • Country:
  • Japan

Croatian Sara Kolak's title defence came to a disastrous end on Tuesday as she committed three fouls and was out at the women's javelin qualifier. It was the latest heartbreak for Croatia, a day after Sandra Perkovic fell short in her bid for a third consecutive Olympic gold in the discus, finishing fourth.

Polish world leader Maria Andrejczyk, who underwent surgery in March 2020 due to ankle and Achilles tendon injuries, advanced to Friday's final with 65.24 metres in the day's farthest throw. Also moving on were 2019 world champion Kelsey-Lee Barber of Australia, who launched the javelin 62.59 metres in her best performance of the season, and China's Liu Shiying and Lyu Huihui, who finished second and third, respectively, at the 2019 world championships in Doha.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolt...

 Global
2
Open Country and other games coming to Amazon Luna+ in August

Open Country and other games coming to Amazon Luna+ in August

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. cases and deaths from COVID-19 rise, so do vaccinations; Dominican Republic to kill thousands of pigs over swine fever outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. cases and deaths from COVID-19 rise, so do vaccina...

 Global
4
Smart buildings: Cohesion CEO on the office of the future

Smart buildings: Cohesion CEO on the office of the future

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021