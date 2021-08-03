Olympics-Athletics-Warholm destroys world record to win 400m hurdles gold

A world record had been predicted but Norway's Karsten Warholm did not just break it, he destroyed it to hold off American Rai Benjamin and win a superb men's Olympic 400 metres hurdles final on Tuesday. Last month, Warholm broke Kevin Young's 29-year world mark with a time of 46.70 seconds but he blew his own record away with an astonishing 45.94 run.

Benjamin pushed him all the way to take silver in 46.17, also half a second inside the old record. Brazilian Alison dos Santos got in on the act as well as he took bronze in 46.72, also inside Young's previous best.

