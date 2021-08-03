Olympics-Athletics-Warholm destroys world record to win 400m hurdles gold
Last month, Warholm broke Kevin Young's 29-year world mark with a time of 46.70 seconds but he blew his own record away with an astonishing 45.94 run. Benjamin pushed him all the way to take silver in 46.17, also half a second inside the old record.
Brazilian Alison dos Santos got in on the act as well as he took bronze in 46.72, also inside Young's previous best.
Benjamin pushed him all the way to take silver in 46.17, also half a second inside the old record. Brazilian Alison dos Santos got in on the act as well as he took bronze in 46.72, also inside Young's previous best.
