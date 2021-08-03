Left Menu

Tokyo Olympics: Grappler Sonam Malik bows out after losing to Bolortuya Khurelkhuu

Grappler Sonam Malik bowed out of the ongoing Tokyo Olympics after losing to Mongolia's Bolortuya Khurelkhuu in women's freestyle 62kg event here at the Makuhari Messe Hall A Mat B on Tuesday.

ANI | Tokyo | Updated: 03-08-2021 09:14 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 09:14 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

Grappler Sonam Malik bowed out of the ongoing Tokyo Olympics after losing to Mongolia's Bolortuya Khurelkhuu in women's freestyle 62kg event here at the Makuhari Messe Hall A Mat B on Tuesday. Sonam scored one technical point each in the first and second periods and this gave her good momentum in the match.

However, Khurelkhuu stormed right back into the match as she registered two technical points in the second period, bringing the scoreline level to 2-2. Bolortuya was adjudged as the winner on the basis of separation criteria. Earlier in the day, the Indian men's hockey team suffered a defeat at the hands of Belgium in the men's semi-final.

Javelin thrower Annu Rani also failed to qualify for the women's final after finishing at the 14th spot in Qualification Group A. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

