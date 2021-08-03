Tokyo Olympics: Grappler Sonam Malik bows out after losing to Bolortuya Khurelkhuu
Grappler Sonam Malik bowed out of the ongoing Tokyo Olympics after losing to Mongolia's Bolortuya Khurelkhuu in women's freestyle 62kg event here at the Makuhari Messe Hall A Mat B on Tuesday.
However, Khurelkhuu stormed right back into the match as she registered two technical points in the second period, bringing the scoreline level to 2-2. Bolortuya was adjudged as the winner on the basis of separation criteria. Earlier in the day, the Indian men's hockey team suffered a defeat at the hands of Belgium in the men's semi-final.
Javelin thrower Annu Rani also failed to qualify for the women's final after finishing at the 14th spot in Qualification Group A. (ANI)
