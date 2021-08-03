Left Menu

Sonam loses opening bout on Olympic debut

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 03-08-2021 09:17 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 09:17 IST
Sonam loses opening bout on Olympic debut
  • Country:
  • Japan

Young Indian wrestler Sonam Malik lost her opening bout on criteria to Mongolia's Bolortuya Khurelkhuu in the women's 62kg category here on Tuesday and will now have to wait and see if she gets a repechage round on her Olympic debut.

The 19-year-old led the bout 2-0 after scoring two push-out points but the Asian silver medallist Khurelkhuu effected a take-down move with just 35 seconds left in the contest to level the score.

The score remained 2-2 till the end but since it was the Mongolian who scored the last point with her move, she was declared winner on criteria.

There was hardly any action during a major part of the bout. No move was made till one and a half minute with the two wrestlers measuring each other from standing position.

The Mongolian was put on activity clock but Sonam scored a push-out point to take a 1-0 lead and kept that till the end of the first three-minute period.

Another push out took her 2-0 in front. Sonam did not let the Mongolian make any move for a major part but Khurelkhuu managed to get hold of the Indian's leg and got the decisive take-down.

Sonam, a two-time Cadet World Champion (2017, 2019), had qualified for the Tokyo Games by making the final at the Asian Qualifier in April in Almaty.

Khurelkhuu being an experienced contender knew when to get the decisive move.

If the Mongolian makes the final, Sonam will get a repechage round to be in contention for bronze medal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolt...

 Global
2
Open Country and other games coming to Amazon Luna+ in August

Open Country and other games coming to Amazon Luna+ in August

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. cases and deaths from COVID-19 rise, so do vaccinations; Dominican Republic to kill thousands of pigs over swine fever outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. cases and deaths from COVID-19 rise, so do vaccina...

 Global
4
Smart buildings: Cohesion CEO on the office of the future

Smart buildings: Cohesion CEO on the office of the future

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021