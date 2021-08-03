Left Menu

Former Nepal captain Paras Khadka announces retirement from international cricket

Nepal's former cricket team captain Paras Khadka has announced his retirement from international cricket. The former national team skipper announced his retirement on Tuesday via a social media post.

ANI | Kathmandu | Updated: 03-08-2021 09:30 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 09:30 IST
Former Nepal captain Paras Khadka announces retirement from international cricket
Former Nepal skipper Paras Khadka. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Nepal's former cricket team captain Paras Khadka has announced his retirement from international cricket. The former national team skipper announced his retirement on Tuesday via a social media post. "Why now? Because it's about time. As a cricketer, I have given my heart, blood, and soul and have always dreamt to achieve the best for my country," Khadka wrote on Facebook.

Khadka, in his post, thanked all his coaches, fans, and his teammates for the support received at the time when he played for the nation team and added that he wished nothing but good for the game in the country. "My ultimate dream is to see Nepal have a better cricketing system, for which I have spent all my energy in the past two decades," he wrote. "I believe, with everyone's honest effort and intentions, we will be able to reach greater heights."

Khadka made his way to the national team after playing age-group cricket representing Nepal in three U-19 World Cups between 2004 and 2008 and winning the Plate Championship in 2006. He took over as captain of the national team in 2009, taking Nepali cricket from Division 5 to ODI status. One of his best achievements to date is taking Nepal to the 2014 T20 World Cup held in Bangladesh.

He had resigned from his post as captain on October 15, 2019, and was replaced by Gyanendra Malla. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolt...

 Global
2
Open Country and other games coming to Amazon Luna+ in August

Open Country and other games coming to Amazon Luna+ in August

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. cases and deaths from COVID-19 rise, so do vaccinations; Dominican Republic to kill thousands of pigs over swine fever outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. cases and deaths from COVID-19 rise, so do vaccina...

 Global
4
Smart buildings: Cohesion CEO on the office of the future

Smart buildings: Cohesion CEO on the office of the future

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021