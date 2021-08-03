Left Menu

Olympics-Surfing, skating boosts viewership, lack of fans has zero impact- IOC

Timo Lumme, the managing director of television and marketing services at the IOC, said he expected to see slightly more people watched Tokyo's opening ceremony than Rio's in 2016, with total TV viewership expected to climb to around 600 million. In China, huge numbers of viewers tuned in to see the 100-metre men's race and the finals of the table tennis singles event, he said, while surfing and skateboarding made up five of the top 10 most viewed Olympic programmes in Brazil through the first week of the Games.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 03-08-2021 10:08 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 10:03 IST
Olympics-Surfing, skating boosts viewership, lack of fans has zero impact- IOC
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Japan

New events such as surfing and skateboarding that made their debut at the Tokyo Olympics boosted the Games' viewership and the lack of spectators in stadiums had no impact on engagement from fans, the International Olympic Committee said on Tuesday. Timo Lumme, the managing director of television and marketing services at the IOC, said he expected to see slightly more people watched Tokyo's opening ceremony than Rio's in 2016, with total TV viewership expected to climb to around 600 million.

In China, huge numbers of viewers tuned in to see the 100-meter men's race and the finals of the table tennis singles event, he said, while surfing and skateboarding made up five of the top 10 most viewed Olympic programs in Brazil through the first week of the Games. Lumme said the lack of spectators in the Olympic stands due to COVID-19 restrictions had "no effect" on the Games' viewership or engagement, with fans in some regions already accustomed to watching sports online or on TV without seeing spectators in the background during the pandemic.

Though it was too early to say whether Tokyo would be the most viewed Games ever, Lumme said he was happy with the solid numbers so far. In Japan, where more than half of the public was opposed to holding the Games in the run-up to the event, viewership numbers remained robust, Lumme said, with 113.5 million Japanese watching some coverage of the Games as of August 1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolt...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. cases and deaths from COVID-19 rise, so do vaccinations; Dominican Republic to kill thousands of pigs over swine fever outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. cases and deaths from COVID-19 rise, so do vaccina...

 Global
3
Open Country and other games coming to Amazon Luna+ in August

Open Country and other games coming to Amazon Luna+ in August

 Global
4
Smart buildings: Cohesion CEO on the office of the future

Smart buildings: Cohesion CEO on the office of the future

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021