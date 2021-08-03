Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Athletics-Miller-Uibo, Felix stay on course for 400m showdown; Olympics-Athletics-German Mihambo aces enthralling long jump final with last leap and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Olympics-Athletics-Miller-Uibo, Felix stay on course for 400m showdown

Shaunae Miller-Uibo of the Bahamas stayed on course for the track double at the Tokyo Olympics and a potential showdown against American Allyson Felix by easing through her 400 meters heat on Tuesday. Marileidy Paulino of the Dominican Republic, who has already won a silver in Tokyo in the 4x400m mixed relay, clocked 50.06 - the fastest first-round time ever at a global championship - to sound a warning to both Miller-Uibo and Felix.

Olympics-Athletics-German Mihambo aces enthralling long jump final with last leap

World champion Malaika Mihambo of Germany snatched the Olympic gold in women's long jump with her final leap of 7.00 meters in an enthralling final at the Tokyo Games on Tuesday. A day after Greek Miltiadis Tentoglou won the men's long jump in the most dramatic fashion with his final attempt, the women's competition followed a similar script.

Olympics-Canoe sprint-New Zealand's Carrington, Regal win women's kayak double 500m gold

New Zealand's Lisa Carrington and Caitlin Regal won the gold medal in the women's kayak double 500 meters competition at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday. Poland's Karolina Naja and Anna Pulawska claimed the silver medal while Hungary's Danuta Kozak and Dora Bodonyi took the bronze medal.

Olympics-Athletics-Warholm destroys world record to win 400m hurdles gold

A world record had been predicted but Norway's Karsten Warholm had to utterly destroy it to hold off American Rai Benjamin and take gold on Tuesday in the men's 400 meters hurdles, in what will go down as one of the all-time great Olympic races. Last month, Warholm broke Kevin Young's 29-year world mark with a time of 46.70 seconds but he blew his own record away with an astonishing 45.94 run. Benjamin pushed him all the way to take silver in 46.17, also half a second inside the old record.

Olympics-IOC awaiting report from Belarusian Olympic committee

The IOC said on Tuesday it was waiting for a report later in the day from the Belarusian National Olympic Committee on the case of sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, after launching an investigation into the incident that has rocked the Games. The athlete took refuge in the Polish embassy in Tokyo on Monday, a day after refusing her team's orders to board a flight home from the Olympic Games. Warsaw has offered her a humanitarian visa.

Olympics-Hockey-Belgium wins spot in men's hockey finals, India to fight for bronze

World champions Belgium earned a spot in the men's hockey finals at the Tokyo Games after beating India 5-2 on Tuesday, giving the 2016 Rio Olympic silver medallists a fresh chance at securing a gold medal. Belgium took the lead less than two minutes into the game when defender Loick Luypaert scored off a penalty corner.

Olympics-Sailing- Brazil win gold in women's 49er sailing

A brilliant performance in the medal race saw Martine Grael and Kahena Kunze win gold for Brazil in the women's 49er FX sailing event at the Enoshima Yacht Harbour on Tuesday. Tina Lutz and Susann Beucke came in second to secure the silver for Germany, with Annemiek Bekkering and Annette Duetz taking the bronze for the Netherlands.

Olympics: Organisers report 18 new Games-related COVID-19 cases

Tokyo Olympics organisers reported on Tuesday 18 new Games-related COVID-19 cases, bringing the total since July 1 to 294.

Olympics-History-maker Hubbard says not a transgender role model, but an athlete

The first openly transgender Olympian said on Tuesday she would likely retire from weightlifting and felt her landmark appearance at the Tokyo Games should not be historic and would be forgotten fast as the sport becomes more open and inclusive. New Zealand's Laurel Hubbard, 43, said she had never sought publicity and exposure, nor regards herself as a role model or trailblazer, and just wanted to be seen as any other athlete on sport's biggest stage.

Olympics-Gymnasitcs-Biles likely hit 'reset' button - psychologist

Simone Biles likely hit the "reset" button and got back to basics before feeling ready to return to action at the Tokyo Olympics where she took a pause to focus on her mental health, a sports psychologist said on Monday. Biles sent a shock through the Olympics when she withdrew from last week's team competition in Tokyo due to what she described as a case of the "twisties," where gymnasts are disoriented during their gravity-defying sequences.

