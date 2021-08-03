Olympics-Georgian shot putter provisionally banned for failed doping test

Georgian shot putter Benik Abramyan has been provisionally suspended and will miss Tuesday's competition at the Tokyo Olympics after failing a doping test for steroids, the International Testing Agency said on Tuesday.

The 36-year-old, who also competed at the Rio de Janeiro 2016 Olympics, tested positive during an out-of-competition test conducted on July 31. He can now demand his 'B' sample be tested, the ITA said.

