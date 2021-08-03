No need to lose heart over loss to Belgium: VP on hockey team's defeat in Olympics semi-final

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday said there was no need to lose heart over the Indian men's hockey team's loss to Belgium in the semi-finals at the Tokyo Olympics and lauded the players for displaying wonderful dexterity and teamwork all through the tournament.

The Indian men's hockey team's dream of winning an Olympic gold after 41 years remained unfulfilled as it lost 2-5 to world champions Belgium in the last-four stage but the side is still in the hunt for a bronze.

''No need to lose heart over the loss to Belgium in the semi-finals in men's hockey in Tokyo Olympics,'' Naidu said on his official Twitter account.

''Our players have displayed wonderful dexterity & teamwork all through the tournament. My best wishes for their next match!'' the vice president said.

