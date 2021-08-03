Left Menu

Grateful for our friendship: Kohli sends birthday wish to Chhetri

As India football captain Sunil Chhetri celebrates his 37th birthday on Tuesday, Men in Blue skipper Virat Kohli extended greetings, saying he will be forever grateful for the friendship he shares with the Blue Tigers star.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-08-2021 12:11 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 12:11 IST
India football skipper Sunil Chhetri (Photo/ Indian Football Team Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As India football captain Sunil Chhetri celebrates his 37th birthday on Tuesday, Men in Blue skipper Virat Kohli extended greetings, saying he will be forever grateful for the friendship he shares with the Blue Tigers star. "Happy Birthday skip. I hope you have a blessed day like every other day in your life & I always wish you the best. I'm grateful for our friendship that's been formed very organically and contrary to belief, we've majorly connected on Delhi street food memories," tweeted Kohli.

All India Football Federation (AIFF) President Praful Patel also sent birthday wishes to Chhetri, saying: "Football is a game of dreams & passion, and you are its hero! Happy birthday to the icon of the Indian Football @chetrisunil11. May all your dreams come true. Wishing you the best always." Chhetri made his debut for the Blue Tigers 16 years ago on June 12, 2005, at the age of 20 against Pakistan.

The striker went on to score on his international debut and through his strike, Blue Tigers held the hosts Pakistan to a 1-1 draw. Chhetri is India's highest goalscorer in international football (74) and he has also made the most international appearances (117).

He is currently the fourth-highest active international goalscorer in the world after Cristiano Ronaldo (109), Lionel Messi (76), and UAE's Ali Mabkhout (76). He has also registered the most number of hat-tricks in international football (3) and he is the highest Indian goalscorer in I-League and the Indian Super League (ISL). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

