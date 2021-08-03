Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Athletics-Namibian sprinters resurrect 'paradox' of DSD rules; MLB roundup: Orioles blast 4 homers, rout Yanks and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Olympics-Athletics-Namibian sprinters resurrect 'paradox' of DSD rules

Advertisement

The presence of Namibian teenagers Beatrice Masilingi and Christine Mboma in the Olympic women's 200 meters final weeks after they were banned from the 400m due to excess levels of testosterone has reopened the debate about DSD athletes. The two 18-year-olds are the latest to fall foul of the rules regarding female athletes with Differences of Sexual Development (DSD) after more than a decade of the sport's authorities wrestling with the issue.

MLB roundup: Orioles blast 4 homers, rout Yanks

Jorge Lopez allowed one run and one hit in six innings and the Baltimore Orioles hit four solo homers off Andrew Heaney in a 7-1 victory over the host New York Yankees on Monday night. Lopez (3-12) ended a nine-start winless streak despite walking a career-high five. He struck out four.

Olympics-IOC asks Chinese team for report on cyclists' Mao Zedong badges

The International Olympic Committee on Tuesday asked the Chinese team for a report on why two of its medallists appeared on the podium wearing badges featuring the head of the country's former leader Mao Zedong. Gold medal cyclists Bao Shanju and Zhong Tianshi wore the badges during a medal ceremony on Monday, in a potential breach of Olympic rules on the display of political paraphernalia.

Olympics-Track world record smashed as IOC probes Belarus over sprinter

The Olympics governing body was probing Belarus's treatment of an athlete seeking refuge while Norway's Karsten Warholm demolished a world record on the track and Simone Biles was set for a highly anticipated return to the gymnastics stage.

The International Olympic Committee said it expected a report https://www.reuters.com/article/olympics-2020-ioc/update-1-olympics-ioc-awaiting-report-from-belarusian-olympic-committee-idUSL8N2PA0F4 later on Tuesday from the Belarusian team on the case of sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, who sought protection https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/belarus-athlete-in-hands-authorities-ioc-2021-08-02 in the Polish embassy in Tokyo on Monday after refusing her team's orders to fly home.

Gymnastics - Biles seeks to conquer the terrifying "twisties"

Simone Biles will on Tuesday attempt to conquer the "twisties", the terrifying mental disorientation that shattered her hopes of six gold medals at the Tokyo 2020 Games, when she returns to competition in her final event, the beam finals. Described as a sort of mental block in which gymnasts lose their sense of orientation while doing twists and gravity-defying mid-air tumbles, it is universally feared and widely experienced.

Olympics-IOC awaiting report from Belarusian Olympic committee

The IOC said on Tuesday it was waiting for a report later in the day from the Belarusian National Olympic Committee on the case of sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, after launching an investigation into the incident that has rocked the Games. The athlete took refuge in the Polish embassy in Tokyo on Monday, a day after refusing her team's orders to board a flight home from the Olympic Games. Warsaw has offered her a humanitarian visa.

Olympics-Basketball-Kevin Durant leads Team USA over Spain into semis, Slovenia advance

Kevin Durant led Team USA to a decisive victory over Spain in Olympic men's basketball on Tuesday, earning a ticket to the semifinals. The United States was victorious 95-81 despite a valiant 38-point effort from Spain's Ricky Rubio. Spain had a 10 point lead late in the second quarter when the United States came roaring back.

Olympics-Greece pulls artistic swimming team after four COVID-19 cases

Greece has withdrawn from the Tokyo Olympics artistic swimming competitions after four of their athletes tested positive for COVID-19, the Greek Olympic Committee (HOC) said on Tuesday. One athlete tested positive on Monday while another three returned positive tests on Tuesday, ruling the team out and forcing the athletes into quarantine.

Olympics-Gymnastics-Biles return set to bring gymnastics to dramatic end

With Simone Biles returning to action the Olympic gymnastics competition is assured of a dramatic conclusion on Tuesday as the American bids to end what has been a tumultuous Tokyo Games on a golden high. Not seen in competition since last Tuesday when she abruptly dropped out of the team event after one vault, citing mental health issues, Biles will get one last shot at Tokyo gold when she competes in the balance beam final.

Plastic podiums, recycled medals, cardboard beds: sustainability at Tokyo 2020

Japan has put a spotlight on sustainability at the 2020 Olympic Games, with athletes standing on podiums made of recycled plastics to receive medals crafted from recycled small electronics before sleeping on beds made of cardboard. Electric cars ferry competitors and media between venues, many of which are temporary constructions made of recycled wood that will be dismantled after the Games, preventing the white elephant stadiums left behind in other host cities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)